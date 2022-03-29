Inauguration of the exhibition ‘Photojournalism. Region of Murcia-2021’, yesterday at the General Archive of the Region of Murcia. / NACHO GARCIA / AGM

If the already usual annual exhibition of photographs of the Association of Graphic Press Informants of the Region of Murcia in 2020 revolved, how could it be otherwise, around the pandemic, in 2021 the theme is more varied. Ninety photographs make up the exhibition ‘Photojournalism. Region of Murcia-2021’, which was inaugurated yesterday in the General Archive of the Region of Murcia and can be visited until May 27.

“After a year of uncertainties, with masks being removed and put on, the photojournalist’s profession continues to make its way through the diversity of situations that have occurred, showing the kindest face of this endless and exhausting pandemic, and how life makes its way », says the presentation text of the exhibition, prepared by Jesús de Francisco, professor of photography at the Murcia School of Art.

These are words signed by Juan Francisco Moreno, president of the association, who mentions some of the most relevant events of the past year portrayed through the images, divided by categories: «Undoubtedly there is a particularly noteworthy issue: the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) of the Mar Menor and its pollution problems”, indicates Moreno, who also highlights, in the political field, “the motions of censure in the Regional Assembly and in the Murcia City Council”.

The friendliest topics are found in sections such as sports. Here, the protagonists, among others, are the tennis player Carlos Alcaraz or the rider Pedro Acosta, Moto3 world champion in 2021. In culture, “the return of concerts and other shows” returning to enjoy, albeit with restrictions, “great events such as the Cante de las Minas or the San Javier International Jazz Festival».

23 participants



23 photographers participate in the exhibition: Alfonso Durán, Andrés Ribón, Carlos Trenor, Gloria Nicolás, Iván Urquízar, José Miguel Cerezo, Juan Carlos Caval, Juan Francisco Moreno, Marcial Guillén, Pilar Morales, Francisco Javier Asunción, Rubén Juan Serna, Francisco Peñaranda , Loyola Pérez, Juanchi López and Goio Villanueva, as well as LA TRUTH photographers Enrique Martínez Bueso, Guillermo Carrión, Nacho García, Pablo Sánchez del Valle, Vicente Vicéns, José Luis Ros Caval and Jaime Insa. The participants have made the pre-selection of their photographs, while the photojournalist Anna Surinyach, graphic editor of Revista 5W and university professor, has been in charge of the final selection.