In the fall of 2020, the famous “Parisian microcosm” – a curious expression to designate all that France has edictocrats – only rustles about it. “That” is the famous “regal sequence” of the President of the Republic. Because if the irruption in the political landscape and the election of a pure liberal such as Emmanuel Macron excited the political and media oligarchy, the latter, after three years in power, is expected on another ground after affirming its true political identity: a hard and authoritarian right. As Aimé Jacquet would have said, he must therefore “Strengthen your game” on the questions which obsess the right and the extreme right: identity, Islam, popular suburbs, memory. For the head of state, it is part of his re-election that is at stake. We must take up the themes of the National Rally without using his words.

Denounce “radical Islamism” and refuse “the amalgam trap”

The date for the speech is set for October 2. The location chosen is far from trivial: Les Mureaux, a popular commune in Yvelines about forty kilometers from Paris, on the left bank of the Seine. According to Emmanuel Macron’s entourage, and in particular his “memory” adviser Bruno Roger-Petit, the aim is to set the fight against the president’s new semantic discovery to music: “separatism”. A term which is intended to be more precise than “communitarianism”, singled out for two decades. On September 25, a new attack crisps the country again: that of a Pakistani migrant who attacks two people with a butcher’s knife in front of what he believed to be the premises of Charlie hebdo. For the supporters of the security doxa, the cause is heard: the Republic is in danger. During a “briefing off” between the press and the entourage of the Head of State, a few days before the speech, the adviser Bruno Roger-Petit vituperates against what he believes undermines the Republic: “Separatism, people who debunk statues”, he does not have enough harsh words against the Black Lives Matter movement and its extension in France. On June 2, more than 20,000 people gathered to protest against police violence at the call of the collective Vérité pour Adama (Traoré). The context is hot, and Emmanuel Macron knows it.

When he comes to the pulpit, this noon of October 2, the Head of State wants to stand out by denouncing both “Attacks on the values ​​of the Republic” while ensuring wanting “To make the Republic love again”. He wants to name the enemy, “Radical Islamism”, while refusing “The amalgam trap” which would consist of “Stigmatize all Muslims“. He talks about social housing, “Our own separatism, that of our neighborhoods, the ghettoization that our Republic, initially with the best intentions in the world, allowed to happen”, of “Islamist separatism, (…), a conscious theorized, politico-religious project, which materializes through repeated deviations from the values ​​of the Republic”. Above all, he announces a major “fight against separatism” law for the fall – it will finally be presented on December 9.

The trap of the terrorism-authoritarianism pair

But in the meantime, the situation has changed dramatically. The assassination of Professor Samuel Paty on October 16 in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine – barely 20 kilometers from Les Mureaux – sounds like a thunderclap. Exit “Republic which must keep its promises” , completely evacuated from a bill which plans in part to attack the freedom of the press, the Ferry laws of 1882 on education and the freedom of association. The trap of the infernal terrorism-authoritarianism pair is closing: from now on, fundamental rights are in the sights of the executive. The permanent state of emergency, the “global security” law, the plan for maintaining order, the evacuation of migrant tents, places the Republic in an incredible violence, the designation of “Accomplices of Islamism”such as the Observatoire de laïcité or the “Islamo-leftism” trials carried out against academics then, on December 22, the relaunch by the Head of State of the nauseating debate on “French identity”: in three months, France has almost changed.

