On July 6, 2020, Gérald Darmanin was promoted to the Ministry of the Interior. He, the former close to Nicolas Sarkozy, passed through the traditional right before giving in to the sirens of macronism. Like the former President of the Republic, the new tenant of Beauvau puts the package on communication, excesses, the blind defense of violent police officers and the dangerous stigmatization of part of the population. From his mentor, he is inspired again by wanting to represent this popular right, the one who “Drink beer and eat with your fingers”, in his own words, in order to appeal to a very right-handed electorate.

But his promotion comes at the same time when the Paris Court of Appeal orders the resumption of the investigations into the accusation of rape, sexual harassment and breach of trust targeting him, for acts he allegedly committed in 2009.

His arrival at the Interior, and therefore at the head of the services responsible for investigating what he is accused of, immediately scandalizes feminist associations. “Naming a person accused of rape as France’s first cop is necessarily an anti-feminist message. Why did this presumption of innocence not prevent François Bayrou or François de Rugy from resigning, when they were accused of offenses, not of crimes? “ asks the spokesperson for Dare Feminism !, Ursula Le Menn. “Can we imagine for a single moment that a man implicated in a crime is appointed minister? The only crime for which we accept that is rape ”, denounces Caroline de Haas, of the #NousToutes collective. Along with other organizations, they are calling for rallies to get his resignation.

Security speech, police violence and trivialization of the far right

Gérald Darmanin retains his post thanks to the support of the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron. Therefore, the former spokesperson for Nicolas Sarkozy’s campaign saturates the media space with security issues, while many French people lose their jobs or find themselves in a very precarious situation in connection with the Covid crisis. But as the 2022 presidential election approaches, the Head of State wants to hide the social issue. His Home Secretary and his chin shots are there for that. “We must stop the enslavement of a part of society”, he shouts to the Figaro, July 24, using a term widely used by the far right. The person concerned assumes and claims the use of this expression, defending himself from any xenophobic ulterior motive, arguing that his grandfather is Algerian.

Gérald Darmanin dares everything, even the most perverse provocations. In front of the deputies, the tenant of Beauvau also drops this ignoble formula: “When I hear the word “ police violence ” , personally, I’m choking. “ “You have just passed all the limits of decency. You were indifferent to me. Not anymore “, indignant Arié Alimi, lawyer of the family of Cédric Chouviat, died after a police check on January 3, 2020 in Paris, who demands an official apology. But the minister continues instead to flatter the most radical fringes of police unions, without ever disavowing the police hierarchy. He renews his confidence in Didier Lallement, Prefect of Police of Paris, the day after the violent and shameful evacuation of refugees from Place de la République. Despite the emotion aroused by the Michel Zecler affair, Gérald Darmanin did not have a word for the victim, simply asking the prefect of police to “Suspend as a precaution” the police who beat him up.

In another register, the ex-lieutenant of Sarkozie puts the package on the questions “identity”. Guest of the channel BFMTV to discuss the law on “separatism”, the minister said “Always shocked to enter a hypermarket, to see that there were such community kitchens when arriving on the shelves”. “This is how it begins, communitarianism”, he then said. In short, Gérald Darmanin in the Interior is a lot of provocation and a dangerous trivialization of the extreme right.

