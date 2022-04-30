Although a year has passed since the disappearance and presumed death of Saman Abbas, no one has been able to find the body of the 18-year-old

April 30, a year has passed since the disappearance and presumed death of Saman Abbasthe 18-year-old Pakistani girl who did not accept her family’s arranged marriage.

Hers is one of those events that still remains after a year shrouded in mystery. The police, despite having searched every area, were not able to find the corpse by Saman.

For his murder they are in jail him uncle And two cousins, arrested after days on the run. While the mother and father are still fugitives. They fled immediately after the 18-year-old disappeared.

It was the night between April 30th and May 1st 2021, when Saman left the house with her parents and never came back.

A few days ago a video spread showing the 18-year-old, with a backpack on her shoulder, heading towards the countryside with her two parents. The images then show the latter returning alone. Law enforcement believe that was the exact moment the girl was delivered into the hands of his uncle.

For the 5 family members, the Prosecutor asked for the indictment. They are accused of murder and killing of a corpse.

Saman was beautiful, she wanted to fall in love and live a normal life. In the shadow of her family he was a person completely different and she had already run away from an arranged marriage once. She had had the courage to go to the police and report the thing. At the time a minor, she had remained for a time in a protected facility. It was there that she fell in love with another young Pakistani.

When she turned 18 she returned home, but to wait for her according to the investigations, there was a real one trap. The family had already planned and organized the murder of him.

The agents believe she was handed over to her uncle Danish. He would then take care of the rest, along with the two cousins. The elements emerged thanks to the story of the younger brother of the young Pakistani woman.

Saman knew what awaited her, in fact she had revealed her fears in the last few messages to her boyfriend. She had asked him to call the policeif he hadn’t heard from her for more than 48 hours.

Today a year has passed since the disappearance and alleged murder of Saman Abbas, yet no one knows where his body is. Months of research in the Novellara countryside have led to nothing, they may have taken her anywhere and her body may not be never found.