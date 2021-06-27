This is an indicator that raises the alarm for the dominant traditional parties, a year before the polls open for the parliamentary elections.

The list of “The Syndicate Rising Up”, which represents the opposition candidates, announced its victory in Sunday’s elections, which is the first stage of the Engineers Syndicate elections, provided that the “biggest battle” will take place in the elections for the captain and the ten members of the Syndicate Council on July 18.

The list announced on its Twitter account that “the union rose up… and won.”

While the ranks of the traditional parties of power are witnessing fragmentation in light of the political conflict and the worst economic collapse in the contemporary history of Lebanon, the Engineers Syndicate elections came as a second political setback for these parties, about seven months after similar elections that took place in the Bar Association, and largely out of the partisan grip on work. Unionism in the country since the years after the end of the civil war.

According to the non-final results, a coalition that includes the parties of the traditional power, including the Future Movement, the Amal Movement, Hezbollah, the Free Patriotic Movement and the Progressive Socialist Party, was able to win only one branch of the union in which the elections were held. The Information Affairs Authority of the Future Movement announced the victory of the movement’s candidate, Muhammad Al-Hajjar, in the elections to head the Sixth Branch.

In the elections, the “Syndicate Revolts” list allied itself with the forces and movements that have led the protests against the authority since October 2019, which clashed with the forces of authority in the street in various regions of Lebanon and were often repressed, which spread an atmosphere predicting the difficulty of change in the street.

However, the results of the ballot boxes in the Bar Association, and then in the Syndicate of Engineers, is an indication that the protests for change have not ended.

And in a symbolic victory that bore many connotations, the candidate Paul Najjar won from the list of “The Syndicate is Revolting” with topping the list of the branch in the elections for the Council of Delegates. , and destroyed entire neighborhoods in the capital.