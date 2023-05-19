Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Firefighters recover the car wreck from the Inn River © Zoom.Tirol

In Tyrol, the salvage of a missing Austrian poses a mystery to the Austrian police: What happened on the Inn?

Kuftstein/Kirchbichl – A car with a dead person lay at the bottom of the Inn near Kufstein (Tyrol) for a year and a half. Now the flood has pushed the car to the surface. The fire department recovered the car with a dead man at the wheel. The case remains mysterious.

The pensioner Siegfried O. (79) from Angerberg (Kufstein district) had visited his favorite place in the neighboring Tyrolean town of Kirchbichl on October 23, 2021 – the Gasthof Grattenbrücke directly on the Inn. Since leaving the bar, there has been no trace of the Austrian and his light blue Audi TT Roadster. What happened?

The missing Sigi O. was searched for a year and a half. © Zoom.Tirol

Austria: Pensioners in Tyrol found dead in the Inn

The investigators were only able to reconstruct that the 79-year-old had previously stayed in a hardware store and a restaurant in the neighboring town of Wörgl. But that didn’t help with the search for the missing person. Even a contribution to the program “Fahhrung Österreich” on Servus TV could not help to solve the case. Siegried O. seemed to have swallowed up off the face of the earth.

After a year and a half, the heavy rains in the Alps helped clarify the fate of the pensioner: on Tuesday evening, passers-by reported a car driving near Kirchbichl im Inn. The Alpine river is currently flooding, and at first it could not be ruled out that there were still people alive in the car.

Tyrol: Dramatic salvage of the car wreck from Inn in Austria

The fire brigade and police were initially unable to locate the car, not even from the helicopter. “Nearby residents finally drew the attention of the emergency services to a ‘conspicuous’ wave where the car was last seen,” says the police report.

“However, a quick rescue was not possible due to the high water level in connection with the strong current,” reports the Tyrolean police. Fire brigade divers eventually managed to attach a rope to the car and winch it to shore.

The Tyrol police are puzzled: How did the Austrian’s car get into the Inn?

Inside was the dead man who had been in the car for a long time. An autopsy on Wednesday revealed that it was Siegfried O., a pensioner who had been missing since October 2021. But how did the car get into the Inn? “The exact cause of death will only be known after the autopsy report is available,” the police said.

The condition of the body suggests that it had been in the river for two and a half years. “How and where the vehicle got into the Inn and the circumstances are currently the subject of police investigations.” (Johannes Welte)