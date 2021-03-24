A man is treated in one of the intensive care units (ICU) of the Torrejón University Hospital in Torrejón de Ardoz. Manu Fernandez / AP

A year ago Willy called me to tell me that I could not leave as it was a report of mine entitled The lives extinguished by the pandemic because it had included a woman in an irreversible coma. I clarified that in the article, I am not that kaffir, but deep down I knew that it was not right. We argued (I only argue when I’m wrong; having it and discussing it seems unsightly) and I ended up redoing the piece. The next day the daughter called me to tell me that her mother had passed away and I learned something impressive: between the closing of an edition and death, the closing wins. Also a year ago Luis called me to tell me that the father of one of his best friends had died because he refused to go to the hospital when he understood that, given the collapse, it was better to treat younger people; He did not do it thinking that he was going to die, but as one of those gestures of dignity that portray a man when, in addition to being ill given to him, they are being ill given to others. The other day Emma left me three books in a bookstore to sign for her, and since I had not heard from her for many years (publishing books is like throwing out flares), I wrote to her to find out how she was doing. A year ago, he replied, he shut himself up in his parents’ village; Since then she has been operated on for an emergency heart operation because her blood stopped circulating on her left side and they almost had to cut off her arm; suffered a severe depression while his father deteriorated at home and at home, unrecognizable, ended up dying. A year ago I wrote that my grandmother’s death in February had been great news. Also a year ago I visited a psychiatric hospital in Madrid and the director told me that a patient who always warns of the end of the world said, after seeing on the news Paris and London closed without a soul in the street and the bodies piled up in the morgues of New York: “And now who is the madman.” A year ago, Maria was writing a play entitled I’m a survivor so that her father, Bernardo San Miguel, and she would star in it; Bernardo had survived three cancers and one depression, and was beating the virus when he relapsed and died. His daughter took the stage with her mother, María José, and the play premiered a month ago; at the end we had a beer and laughed and remembered: we remembered how a year ago we trafficked with contacts inside hospitals so that they would tell us how our relatives were, we tried to put in a phone or get the number of a nurse so that he could give us a moment to our father , and we said goodbye without knowing if we were really saying goodbye or not, we passed photos of newborns or children who had learned to walk or talk, and I told how in Hortaleza street in Madrid, on my first walk, an old man was on the street crying looking at a window from which his granddaughter was leaning out, and how one day Bernardo Carabaño’s head began to hurt, he went to the hospital with his son and did not return, and his wife could not see the body or bury it or anything; her children went to the cemetery and had to stay at the door, dismissing the box when it turned the corner because thousands of people stopped being alive in the eyes of others like that, turning a corner, most of them on their own feet. How, a year ago, people left their house and nothing was heard from it again, and that is why many did not want to leave and died inside, and others left thinking that they were going to return and did not return, and walking back That night I told my girlfriend that we still had no fucking idea what had happened a year ago, that maybe we would never have it, that we had normalized hundreds of daily deaths a year later and that the wave of madness was still missing, depression and anxiety because whoever survives something like this is always a survivor, with all the good and bad that that has, more good than bad, or so those of us who remain will try.