Nino Vialli, brother of the unforgettable Gianluca, talks about the last days of the life of the champion who passed away a year ago

Today, January 6, marks the first anniversary of the death of Gianluca Vialli, Italian football legend who passed away after a 5-year hard fight against pancreatic cancer. Recently, in a touching interview given to Corriere della Sera, his brother Nino talked about the relationship he had with him and how, together, they lived the last days.

Exactly today a year ago the world of sport and the whole of Italy learned with enormous sadness the news of Gianluca Vialli's death.

As a footballer first, then as a coach and head of the national delegation, Luca inevitably has left an indelible mark in everyone's memory. Not only for his sporting skills, but above all for his human ones, which he has always shown he has.

Vialli passed away a year ago, in the London clinic where he had been hospitalized for a few days. Since when the disease had now taken over him.

NinoGianluca's older brother, in a touching interview given to Corriere della Sera talked about the last days of Luca's life, but also the relationship the two of them had.

In recent years, since I moved to Thailand, I have seen Luca very little. We spoke by phone. Often, after he discovered the illness, he didn't reply to me, sometimes not even to his messages, I think out of embarrassment I asked him 'How are you?'. He made himself heard when he was feeling really good, otherwise he denied himself a little.

Gianluca Vialli wanted to stop suffering

In the last few days, when unfortunately it was clear to everyone what would happenNino says that he had resigned himself and that he wanted to stop suffering:

He was aware that the end was approaching, he awaited it impatiently, he wanted to stop suffering, to stop fighting. She wasn't like him, but the illness had lasted too long.

Nino was 8 years older Gianluca's, therefore he remembers very well what his little brother was like as a child: