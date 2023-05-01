The case of Alice Scagni, the woman killed by her brother in Genoa

“Should we surrender? In these hours Alberto Scagni, in full psychotic crisis, threatened his father with death. Graziano, helpless and very frightened, recorded the second call. Our son’s voice did not lie about the madness that was overwhelming him. After threatening his father , Alberto had asked about his sister. We tried to convey the chilling sounds of that voice to the Police. But it was, like today, May 1, Labor Day. We tried to report our son but we were left alone”. Antonella Zarri, the mother of Alberto and Alice Scagni writes it on Facebook a year after the murder of the girl by her brother. Alberto has been indicted, the trial will begin in June.

“They didn’t intervene and sent us back to the following Monday. But Alberto and Alice no longer had a Monday. This is the one and only truth. The one that everyone understood well. It’s terribly simple. But for the prosecutor’s office – continues the woman “Alberto Scagni isn’t mad because he’s the only one responsible for everything that happened. It’s simpler that way. He’s not seriously mentally ill. The Judge’s Expert is wrong and the Public Prosecutor’s consultant is right who established, even before any expert opinion, that Alberto Scagni is a simulator and a callous assassin. For now they have been denied but I’m sure they will find a Judge who, for ‘reasons of state’ will order another expert opinion that can put everything back in its place. All the blame it will be up to us simple citizens while the inert representatives of the State will have no responsibility. When the State fails, it is always the citizens’ fault”.

“In a few hours, a year ago, our daughter Alice will be killed. A tragic fate. An enormous tragedy. Monstrous. May these hours be a reflection for those who, urged in vain by two desperate elderly parents, did not want to intervene to their rescue May every minute that passes be a weight on their conscience that they have to deal with”, concludes Mrs. Zarri.

