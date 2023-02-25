Abu Dahab confirms to “Sky News Arabia” that “life has completely changed in Kiev after a year of war, it is no longer a vibrant city after the departure of large numbers of its residents and the disappearance of the usual manifestations of joy, but the scenes of solidarity among the population have become a lifeline to alleviate the situation.” the brunt of the harsh experience.”

Abu al-Dahab, who holds Ukrainian citizenship, did not leave Kiev after the outbreak of the war, pointing out that life seemed very difficult in the first months of the Russian attack, especially with attempts to storm the capital, which failed.

And the man in his fifties adds: “The people have adapted to the new, unprecedented conditions in Kiev. We are dealing patiently to find alternative solutions with the power cuts and fuel shortages after targeting the infrastructure and energy sources in Ukraine. The companies concerned are working sincerely in search of quick solutions.”

Abu al-Dahab continues: “We suffered from food shortages for long periods, high prices, and some people flocked to stockpile food for fear of the continuation of the war. Then there was a breakthrough after the Ukrainian media made citizens aware of the importance of interdependence and fair distribution of foodstuffs, as well as the influx of European aid.”

Shocking numbers

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, recently announced many shocking figures about the reality of life in Ukraine after a year of war, including:

• More than 17 million people in Ukraine need humanitarian assistance.

• About 8 million Ukrainians fled the scourge of war to settle in a number of European countries.

• 30 percent of jobs inside Ukraine ceased to exist during the war year.

• Ukraine witnessed internal displacement of more than 5.4 million people from the affected areas.

• Water, power and heating networks were destroyed during the winter.

folk epic

And Abu al-Dahab added: “Kiev witnessed an epic in concerted efforts among all, whether to receive arrivals from other afflicted cities or announcing a number of hotels to allocate space for the needy to sleep and give free food, in addition to the interest of each person to complete his work in the darkest times, as we see the teachers completing Their lessons with the students during the bombing inside the shelters.

And “that positive spirit is the greatest motive for the continuation of life inside Ukraine, despite the dismal effects of the war,” believes the Palestinian doctor residing in Kiev, Fathi al-Najjar, who spoke to “Sky News Arabia” about his experience of many influential moments on a daily basis through currency.

Al-Najjar says: “I stayed with a number of my colleagues in order to return the favor to Ukraine, which embraced me for years until I obtained my graduation certificate, and it was fate that I help as a dermatologist in treating injuries resulting from burns as a result of the bombing, and giving patients the necessary treatment.”

The doctor, in his twenties, states: “I contribute to the medical effort during the war, because Ukraine is my second country. Our work is not limited to health assistance only, as we try to provide psychological support to all the injured, especially those coming from the eastern regions, to calm their fear. They suffer from severe panic attacks.”

Al-Najjar indicates that he misses the hustle and bustle of the city and its crowding with Arab acquaintances and friends, as was the case before the Russian attack, explaining that his daily routine is now limited to working in the hospital, returning home early with his Ukrainian wife, and resorting to safe hideouts when warning sirens are heard warning of the bombing of the city. .

Al-Najjar ends his speech by saying: “We are hopeful, after a year has passed since the war, and we see the support of many major countries for Ukraine and their desire to return it once again to its luster. We hope to escape from the horrors of this tragedy and stabilize the situation very soon.”