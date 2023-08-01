The young woman, who had just graduated, took a bath in those waters again

Addison Bethea is a young girl teenager without a leg due to a shark. She was calmly swimming in the sea when the animal attacked her. She is barely alive and now she has a prosthetic leg. TO a year apart since the accident, after graduating, he decided to go back to those waters, to go swimming again.

It was summer and Addison Bethea he was enjoying the holidays before tackling his senior year of high school. She was in the water off Florida with her half-brother Rhett Willingham when a shark bit her leg. It was the end of June 2022.

They were in a boat and had anchored near a grassy sandbar off the coast of Keaton Beachin northern Florida. At one point someone started pulling on the young woman’s leg, then she felt a sharp pain. The animal soon started shaking her.

The animal was dragging her away, but the young woman fought with all her might. Her half-brother, a firefighter and emergency medical technician, stepped in to help. The 23-year-old punched the animal until she released Addison.

Another person on the boat heard the screams and intervened, bringing the brothers to shore. The shark, however, had torn off almost his entire right leg. The half-brother has always been close to the girl who underwent six surgeries.

The young woman is fine now. Her leg was amputated at the knee so she could get a prosthesis. She also graduated and walked the stage alone to get her diploma. She then made the decision to return to those waters where she lost her leg.

I felt completely safe. She looked perfectly normal. She didn’t make me sad or anything. I didn’t get excited. It was just like going back to routine.

Today the girl found out that she is pregnant with her girlfriend. She and she is very excited.