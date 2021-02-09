A year after the death of basketball megastar Kobe Bryant and eight other people, the Transportation Safety Commission in the United States determined on Tuesday that negligence of the helicopter pilot caused the accident after getting disoriented in a stormy area.

According to the experts, the pilot Ara Zobayan had not been authorized to cross that inclement weather, but he ignored the order and caused the tragedy when the helicopter collapsed in the Californian town of Calabasas, the news agency reported ANSA.

The pilot suffered “spatial disorientation” due to clouds coming from the ocean that formed a dense haze, the report said. A witness on the ground described that the helicopter “disappeared into the clouds.”

Before the crash, the pilot said he was climbing to 4,000 feet (1,200 meters) but was actually moving to the left and losing altitude rapidly, the panel determined.

The place where the helicopter in which Kobe, his daughter Gianna María and seven other people were traveling fell. Photo Reuters.

“This maneuver is consistent with the pilot was experiencing spatial disorientation due to very limited visibility conditions, “said Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the commission.

The authorities assured that Zobayan was thus against the norms of his formation, since when flying between thick clouds and with limited visibility a pilot can come to think that he is going up when in fact he is losing altitude. The ship had a self-navigation system, but the pilot did not activate it and continued flying with the manual system.

A risk factor cited by the researchers is the close relationship between the pilot and his client, a famous athlete. The friendly character and the closeness would have influenced since if human factors are analyzed, in this case the bond may have led Zobayan to feel a “self-imposed pressure” to complete the flight.

The helicopter had taken off by the morning of January 26, 2020 from Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles, and was heading to Ventura County, located west of the Californian city, when it finally rushed around 09:45 in a mountainous area of ​​the city of Calabasas.

In the accident, in addition to the former multi-champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and his daughter Gianna Maria, the other seven occupants of the aircraft died, including Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, both 13 years old and members of the Mamba Academy basketball team, created by Kobe Bryant.

The death of Bryant, who had recently retired from NBA basketball, sparked shock not just in the United States but around the world. Kobe is the fourth all-time leading scorer in the league (33,643 points) and a timeless myth for the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he won five rings with a fierce and tireless competitive spirit.

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Maria. They both died in the accident on January 26 of last year. Photo AP.

The player’s widow, Vanessa bryant, in a complaint accused the helicopter company and the pilot of negligence in the death of her husband.

He also continues to fight another lawsuit in court, this time against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office after news broke that some officers took photos of the accident with their personal cell phones and then shared them illegally.

With information from agencies.