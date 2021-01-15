Almost a year after the brutal crime of Ferniendo Báez Sosa at the exit of a bowling alley in Villa Gesell and shortly after Justice brings to trial the case in which there are eight accused rugby players (all detained in the Melchor Romero prison), the The lawyer for the parents of the murdered young man gave details of the process and insisted on the idea of pact of silence of the accused.

“We are satisfied with the processing of the case, beyond the pandemic and all the judicial processes that have been stopped. In the case of the preparatory criminal investigation that investigates the murder of Fernando, an instance has been reached where the prosecution requested to close the investigation and bring it to trial“, highlighted Fernando Burlando, who represents Silvino Báez and Graciela Sosa.

Fernando’s parents’ lawyer pointed out that “there is a kind of action that puts everyone on an equal footing with regard to guilt“, but he stressed that” it is true that there are three people who were perhaps in charge of separating or not allowing Fernando to be helped, and they interposed fist blows to those who intended to generate this type of action. “

He also specified that “there are five people well identified who were the ones They brutally beat Fernando to the point of taking his life. “

Fernando Burlando after a round of recognition of those accused of the murder of Fernando Báez Sosa. Photo Maxi Failla

After noting that he does not see the possibility that the detainees can access the benefit of home detention, Burlando insisted that “there is a penalty in expectation of the maximum sentence that is perpetual imprisonment“.

The defendants are accused of “doubly aggravated homicide by premeditated contest of two or more people and by treachery “.

The lawyer assured that “the amount of evidence is overwhelming. There are countless images from all corners and sides. There is strong testimonial evidence, recognition in people rounds and a myriad of expertise. “

In an interview with the TN channel, Burlando said that Fernando’s parents expected “some kind of clarification by the defendants “ and he anticipated that this moment could occur before the type of judgment is defined.

Alberto Fernández, with the parents of Fernando Báez Sosa at the Casa Rosada, this week.

“An important moment is coming, a momentous decision: you have to opt for a trial by jury or collegiate court composed of three judges. At the jury trial, to be brutal with the explanation, it is a bit of luck or truth. What is decided in that trial it’s going to be for everyone“warned Burlando.

And he added, emphatically: “I wonder: maybe one of the accused thinks, here they are risking their lives. And if any of the these defendants who have been linked with a pact of silence … If it is my son or relative, I don’t know if I let myself be carried away by that pact, because I am risking my life, it is perpetual confinement. Only in 35 years will they be able to enjoy some benefit. “

The lawyer explained that it is the defendants who will define the type of trial: “In principle, due to the seriousness of the fact, the trial by jury is imposed, but if any of the defendants intends to make a trial of other characteristics, they will go another way “.

Fernando Báez Sosa, 18, was beaten up early in the morning of January 18, 2020, at the exit of the “Le Brique” bowling alley, on avenida 3, in the heart of Villa Gesell, where he had gone dancing with some friends.

Hours after the death of the young law student, who lived in the City of Buenos Aires and had traveled to the coast to spend a few days on vacation, the Police arrested 10 rugby players natives of the Buenos Aires town of Zárate who had rented a house a few blocks from the crime scene.

Last November, the prosecutor in the case, Veronica Zamboni, asked that eight of those defendants be tried for the crime of “double aggravated homicide by treachery and the premeditated participation of two or more people.”

They are Máximo Thomsen (20), Ciro Pertossi (20), Luciano Pertossi (19), Lucas Pertossi (21), Enzo Comelli (20), Matías Benicelli (21), Blas Cinalli (19) and Ayrton Viollaz (21) , Who they serve preventive detention in Alcaidía 3 of the Melchor Romero prison.

LP