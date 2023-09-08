LONDON. One year from death of Elizabeth II, but also a reign year of Charles III. As in any monarchy, the date of 8 September 2022 has a double meaning. From that day Charles is king in all respects, even if the solemn coronation, after mourning, took place on 6 May. and the theanniversary of this Friday, which the sovereign will spend privately at Balmoral castle, is an opportunity to take stock of his first year as monarch. The eldest heir in British history to ascend the throne, the 74-year-old Charles III has for now chosen a style in continuity with his mother Elizabeth, but with a less staid and distant personal touch, attentive to the sensitivities of a now multicultural kingdom.

Queen’s funeral, the funeral procession has started from Westminster: the exit of the coffin



There have been no major reforms and most observers consider him a transitional ruler towards the reign of his 41-year-old son William, who will be responsible for modernizing the royal family. But in the meantime the British approve of his work: according to a YouGov poll carried out at the end of August, 59% think he is doing “a good job”, while only 17% give a negative opinion. Despite his age, the new king has not spared his commitments. In his first eight days as ruler, Charles visited the other nations that make up the United Kingdom in addition to England: Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. And in the first year he racked up 161 days of public engagements with a total of 550 events, surpassing Elisabetta (157 days and 400 events).





Charles III had 26 official audiences with the prime minister, including five with Liz Truss who, on the 48th day of the new reign, gave way to Rishi Sunak. He only made one state trip, in March to Germany, but the one to France that was to mark his debut was postponed by Paris due to internal problems (it will happen shortly). He received the American presidents Joe Biden, the Ukrainian Volodymyr Zeelensky and the South African Cyril Ramaphosa, without forgetting the president of the EU commission Ursula von der Leyen. But above all, the new king toured the kingdom far and wide, alone and with the queen consort Camilla.

Aside from some protests – a student was arrested for throwing an egg at him in York – it was generally greeted with affection. And she demonstrated a more empathetic attitude than her mother, stopping to talk to people in a relaxed manner, accepting a kiss from a fan on days of mourning, and even dancing the Jewish dance of the hora with a group of elderly Holocaust survivors. In his first televised Christmas address, which attracted a record audience of over 10 million people, he touched on the cost of living and the importance of community service.

Images from the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953





During seventy years as heir in his mother’s shadow, Carlo had repeatedly taken a stand in favor of the environment and a more traditional architecture, or leaked that he considered the idea of ​​deporting migrants to Rwanda “horrible”. As king, Charles respected his duty to remain neutral, avoiding any comment of a political flavor. But he showed where his heart beats by organizing a climate event at Buckingham Palace on the eve of COP27 in Egypt, where the British government had not wanted to send him. And some of his visits, such as the one to a center hosting Sudanese migrants from Darfur, show a willingness to underline particular themes. The new ruler has also been able to avoid media slip-ups, apart from the small outburst of anger over a pen that he mistyped, or the incident of the sock with a hole in it when he took off his shoes to enter a mosque. But these are only small episodes of color. And after all, the visit to the mosque highlights his respect and interest in all religions, also shown during the coronation ceremony. Ceremony full of pomp and history, which Carlo wanted to keep in full respect of tradition, but with significant changes. Head of the Anglican church, he has set himself up as a defender of the faiths (not of the faith), he has involved representatives of different religions and ethnic groups, he has also chosen songs in Gaelic as well as in English.

Carlo also managed to contain the effects of what for him is certainly an extremely painful page, the crisis of his rebellious son Harry. A crisis that has its roots in the affair of the failed marriage and the dramatic death of his ex-wife Diana. Like his mother Elizabeth, the new sovereign respected the motto “never complain, never explain”, avoiding any comment in the face of the accusations and revelations of the Netflix series “Harry and Meghan” and his son’s autobiography, “Spare”. And he still chose to invite Harry to the coronation, albeit in a secluded position.

The moment King Charles III wore the St Edward’s Crown





As for his brother Andrea, overwhelmed by the Epstein scandal, he left him out of any public office. Finally, the new king managed to get everyone to accept Queen Camilla, the woman he has always loved. At the time of Diana’s death, it seemed like an impossible feat. But over the years Charles and Camilla have patiently rebuilt their public image as a couple and now, after a year on the throne, they appear as a consolidated reality. According to an August poll, 47% of Britons have a good opinion of the queen consort, against 42% negative. The positive trend is slowly but steadily growing, compared to Camilla’s 40% good opinion in 2019. However, the queen is not among the public’s favorite royals: a Yougov poll places her in ninth position, on a scale that sees at the top the late Elizabeth, followed by William.