Today, Thursday, March 11 marks one year since the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 disease, caused by an emerging infection with the Coronavirus, as a global pandemic.

This first anniversary comes at a time when many around the world are still subject to tight restrictions, amid the absence of any clear path towards returning life to normal, despite the room of hope provided by vaccines.

While restrictions are eased in many parts of the world, there are still hotspots in which the epidemic continues to spread, such as Brazil, which recorded a record daily death toll of 2,286, driven by the spread of mutated versions of the more contagious Corona virus.

Since the outbreak of the disease in China at the end of the year 2019, the Covid-19 epidemic has killed more than 2.6 million people, and imposed unprecedented restrictions on movement, which has led to shrinking economies.

And the World Health Organization officially declared that Covid-19 became a pandemic on March 11, 2020, after the number of infected people began to rise and spread throughout Asia and Europe.

At that time, about 4,600 deaths had been officially recorded worldwide.

But as the direct effects of the epidemic began to be felt in the United States, former US President Donald Trump played down the threat posed by Covid-19.

Trump told the Americans: “The virus will not have a chance to defeat us.”

The United States has become the most affected country, and the number of deaths due to the pandemic has exceeded 528,000.

The only defenses against the virus a year ago were wearing masks and limiting people to mix with each other.

Global air traffic stopped, governments imposed tight restrictions on people, forcing billions to go through some form of lockdown, while fear prevailed.

Meanwhile, governments and scientists have unleashed a race to produce vaccines, with research and development taking place at an unprecedented pace.

Today, many vaccines are available. More than 300 million doses of vaccines have been given in 140 countries.

Rich countries have made great progress in terms of comprehensive vaccination campaigns, while billions in poor countries are still waiting to receive their doses.

And it reinforces the hope of poor countries by launching deliveries of vaccines within the “Kovacs” mechanism supported by the World Health Organization, which aims to ensure equitable access to vaccines against the Coronavirus.

The success of the “AstraZeneca-Oxford” and “Johnson & Johnson” vaccines is an additional reason for optimism, given their ease of transport and storage, compared to the “Fires-Bionic” and “Moderna” vaccines, which require ultra-cold refrigerators.

The European Medicines Regulatory Authority will hold a meeting today, Thursday, to discuss giving the green light to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been approved in Canada and the United States.

This will be the fourth vaccine to be approved by the European Medicines Agency, based in Amsterdam, for use in the European Union, after “Pfizer-Biontech”, “Moderna” and “AstraZeneca-Oxford”.

Biden is scheduled to deliver a televised speech at prime time Thursday, in which he will present an optimistic view of his country and the world.

On Wednesday, the US President said: “I will talk about all the events of the past year, but more importantly, I will talk about what will come.”

He continued, “There are real reasons for hope, I promise.” We see the light at the end of the tunnel. ”