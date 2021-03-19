A year after “Corona” … “Embryos” help end the world tragedy!

More than a year after the outbreak of the new Corona virus and millions of infections and deaths, a new study found that ultrasound examinations such as those used to track fetal growth can destroy Corona virus cells by forcing their surface to divide and burst inward.

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology said that experiments revealed that medical ultrasound scans may be able to destroy the shell and spikes of the Corona virus, which leads to its destruction and rupture, according to the “Al-Arabiya.net” website.

And while ultrasound is already being used as a treatment to break up kidney stones, the MIT team called for more research on its feasibility as a treatment for Covid-19.

Computer simulations also created a model for the general Corona virus, that is, the group of viruses that cause Covid-19, influenza and HIV, and the researchers found that the surface of the coronavirus cell divides between 25 and 100 MHz and collapses in less than a millisecond.

A computer simulation revealed that the virus envelope collapses at 100 MHz under the force of the frequency, in line with a physical phenomenon that a specific wave frequency interacts with the inherent properties of the material, causing the vibrations to be constantly amplified.

In turn, Professor Tomasz Versbecke, professor of applied mechanics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, revealed that these frequencies and intensities fall within the range that is used safely for medical examinations.

The team of researchers explained that the results are based on incomplete data of the physical properties of the virus and must be interpreted with caution, but the experiments open the doors to the possibility that a Coronavirus infection could one day be treated by ultrasound.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers believe that their study is the first discovery ever in a new path of research and that more studies are needed to verify its long-term viability as a treatment.

Verzebecke and his colleagues also expressed his hope that discussion of their paper would begin across different disciplines, stressing his confidence that this computer simulation model used is a good starting point.