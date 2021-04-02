Gresham Yacht Design has presented a superyacht with a underwater capsule that allows guests to descend into the water for a submerged viewing experience, as seen in a video the company posted on Vimeo last week.

The Hydrosphere It is equipped with onboard lighting to clarify the water and can be used at any time, even when the yacht is sailing at a maximum of two knots. When not in use, the hydrosphere retracts into the hull and is protected by an external hatch.

“The British study has developed an awesome concept“says the description.” This bold and exciting idea immerses the owner and their guests in the surrounding ocean environment through the hull of a ship, “he adds.

The capsule has lights for night diving.

In this way, Gresham Yacht Design ensures that they continue to push the limits of what is possible above and ahead of the waterline while staying firmly within the realities of engineering and the limitations of manufacturing.

With 360 ° panoramic views of the underwater world, the Hydrosphere seats up to seven people and takes only “minutes” to unfold from the bottom of the ship. This is what distinguishes Hydrosphere from a submersible, according to Steve Gresham, designer and founder of the studio.

The representation made in PC shows how a hatch in the lower part of the boat opens. The crew can descend to it through a ladder and settle inside while in comfortable armchairs to enjoy an incredible underwater view.

The price of the future boat is still unknown, but it is discounted that it will only be suitable for the little one microworld of billionaires or specific companies.

“Anyone who loves the sea and wants to immerse themselves in its environment will be drawn to this idea, from science buffs to tech savvy entrepreneurs,” Gresham said, stressing that ideas that push boundaries are made possible by visionary clients.

