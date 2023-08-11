The Greek state channel “ABT” reported today, Friday, that a yacht with more than 100 migrants on board had been in distress, about 40 kilometers off the southeastern coast of the “Peloponnese” peninsula.

The Greek channel quoted the Greek Coast Guard as saying that four ships and three patrol boats belonging to the Coast Guard had reached the wreckage of the yacht and that rescue operations were taking place, after the migrants on board the yacht sent a distress signal.

The Greek channel added that a helicopter participated in the rescue operation. People smugglers routinely take people on the dangerous sea voyage from Turkey and North African countries to western and central Europe, and migrants often pay thousands of euros for it.

Too many people are often put on boats, which are barely seaworthy, and accidents occur in the process. It is reported that in the past four days, the Greek Coast Guard has arrested about 150 migrants in the Aegean Sea.