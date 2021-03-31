A writer reveals who wondered about the color of Harry and Meghan’s son

A British writer said she knew which members of the British royal family asked about the skin color of Prince Harry’s son, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, from his wife, American actress Megan.

The “Daily Mail” newspaper reported that the writer, Lady Colin Campbell, claimed that Princess Anne was the one accusing her of the Duke of Sussex, in their famous interview with the American media, Oprah Winfrey, of raising the issue of Prince “Archie’s” skin color before his birth.

But the writer insisted that the Queen’s eldest daughter was completely misunderstood by her nephew Harry and his wife.

In a broadcast on her podcast “Chatting with Lady C,” Lady Colin Campbell, 71, claimed that the royal princess had expressed concerns about how much Meghan respected the traditions of the royal family, but this had nothing to do with Meghan being mixed-race.

The Sussex family said in the interview that one of Harry’s relatives, without naming him, said that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark the child’s complexion was when he was born.”

But the couple refused to reveal the person they accused of being racist.

Queen Elizabeth II had responded to the Sussex family interview with a deeply personal letter saying that the issues raised, especially those related to race, were “of concern” and would be taken seriously.