In honor of the birthday of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, a wreath will be laid at the embassy of the republic in Moscow. About this in Facebook said the media manager, co-founder of the Sports.ru portal Dmitry Navosha, having published a photo of the “gift”.

“This is the kind of wreath for the tyrant’s birthday that the Belarusians of Moscow will lay at the embassy on Maroseyka today,” he wrote.

The mourning ribbon attached to the wreath reads: “To dear Sasha, from drug addicts and prostitutes.” “This is how the OMON president calls the protesters,” Navosha explained.

Mass protests and clashes with riot police have been taking place in Belarus since the election of the president of the republic, on August 9. Protesters do not trust the official results, according to which Lukashenko won more than 80 percent of the vote.

Even more interesting in our “Classmates”… Subscribe!