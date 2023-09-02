In a Moscow store for sale, they noticed chocolate figures in the form of a combat grenade in the manner of the popular chocolate egg with a toy inside Kinder Surprise. An unusual sweet wrapper, the photo of which was published in Telegram-channel “What is there in Moscow?” surprised netizens.

“Some strange kinders in stores,” the community administrators signed the photo.

The picture shows that the cost of one chocolate grenade is 89 rubles at a discount and 119 without it.

“They, they say, have an explosive taste”, “Stylish, fashionable, youthful”, “And inside the toys are real”, “Completely crazy!”, “Trends,” users commented.

Previously, prices for products from the 2010 catalog surprised the Russians. A bottle of milk at that time could be bought for 25 rubles.