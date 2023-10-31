Wounded Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Yabchanka: Ukraine will disappear if Ukrainians refuse to fight

Ukraine will disappear if all its citizens refuse to fight, about this stated wounded lieutenant of the National Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “Da Vinci’s Wolves” Alexander Yabchanka in an interview with the Espreso channel.

He predicted the loss of the country to the Ukrainians and addressed them with an appeal. “Not everyone is in the trench, but everyone is going to war, fight as best you can, but understand that the question here is that we may be left without a country,” he pointed out.

According to the officer, all citizens of the country must constantly keep the idea of ​​total mobilization in their heads. According to him, they are obliged to take part in hostilities, if not directly, then by supporting the army financially.

Earlier, the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mikhail Fedorov, announced the launch of “smart mobilization” in the country in the coming months. According to him, conscripts will be able to choose the specialization in which they want to serve.