When his son Lorenzo died in 1987, he was only 20 years old. The dramatic story of the great actor Giancarlo Giannini

Guest at the program “I hear you”, the great actor Giancarlo Giannini, had the opportunity to tell the presenter Pierluigi Diaco and all the viewers, some of the most difficult moments of his life. One above all, the death of his son Lorenzo, which occurred in 1987 when the boy was only 20 years old.

Credit: Rai

To tell and honor the career by Giancarlo Giannini hours would not be enough. He is undoubtedly one of the best and most important actors that the Italian cinema scene has or has ever had.

What, on the other hand, is less known, is his private life. Guest in the Monday evening episode of I hear youthe program that airs in the late evening on Rai networks and which is hosted by Pierluigi Diaco, the actor from La Spezia had the opportunity to open his drawers of memories, pulling out some very painful ones.

He talked about the war, for example. He explained that when there was the Second World War and the bombings also arrived in Italy, he was present.

I experienced it in the most violent way. Cannon fire on one side, cannon cocoons… they are images, I was only 2 or 3 years old, but I lived them, I still have them in my eyes.

Speech that inevitably took place connected to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Wars, if one wants peace, are not done with weapons. I have been watching them less for some time now, I prefer not to see them, because I know what it means and because war is one of the most bitchy things you can do.

Giancarlo Giannini and the death of his son

Then he also talked about what undoubtedly was the greatest pain of his life. A pain that, although many years have passed, has not passed and probably never will.

It was the 1987 and Giancarlo Giannini was already in the prime of his career. In 1967 he had married the actress and director Livia Giampalmo and by her he had had two children, Adriano and Lorenzo.

The latter, at the age of only 20 years oldis died suddenly for a brain aneurysm that left him no way out.