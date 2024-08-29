Miroshnik called the defeat of the F-16 from the Patriot a worthy start for the wonder weapon

Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Rodion Miroshnik responded to reports of the destruction of an F-16 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) by a missile from the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM).

He complained ironically that the Ukrainians shot down the fighter jet themselves. “They didn’t let our guys get the 15 million bonus they deserved!” the diplomat noted.

A worthy start for a new “wunderwaffe” (miracle weapon – Lenta.ru note) in the hands of the Bedouins – an American plane with an American missile Rodion MiroshnikAmbassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The version about the plane being hit by friendly fire was considered real

The version about the destruction of the F-16 fighter by the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system in the skies over Ukraine has a right to exist. This was pointed out by the author of the anonymous Telegram channel, a former military pilot Fighterbomber. He explained that the fact that the pilot failed to escape speaks in favor of this assumption. “The Patriot missile hits the plane from above, leaving the pilot no chance to eject,” the expert said. At the same time, the military pilot noted that in other cases, be it a breakdown or a collision with some object in the sky, the pilot would have been able to leave the plane or destroy the obstacle without much effort.

At the same time, Fighterbomber pointed out that the downing of an American fighter by an American air defense system (ADS) indicates that the US, having supplied equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), did not install a “friend or foe” recognition system.

Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya stated that the F-16 was shot down by friendly fire. According to her, the emergency occurred due to a lack of coordination between the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the same time, the parliamentarian pointed out that a “culture of lies” is thriving in the Ukrainian Air Force Command, since official reports cite pilot error as the cause of the crash.

The friendly fire version was not the only one

Russian military expert, retired colonel Viktor Baranets reported that the F-16 was destroyed on the day of a massive Iskander missile strike on a military airfield of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He noted that unofficial information appeared in Ukrainian social networks about an American fighter jet “covered” by a Russian missile in a hangar at one of the airfields near Ivano-Frankivsk. Also, Lutsk City Council deputy Igor Polischuk reported an incident on August 26 involving Ukrainian Air Force lieutenant colonel Oleksiy Mes, who was undergoing F-16 training in the United States. These messages were later deleted.

Baranets called the destruction of the F-16 fighter jet in Ukraine shameful for the United States. “To admit that the plane could have been destroyed by a Russian missile in the parking lot, or even more so by a Russian fighter jet in the sky, is like slapping yourself in the nose,” he noted.