Barça has jumped off the plane and forgotten to put on the parachute. It’s in free fall and no one seems to have solutions. They do not appear on the bench or on the hardwood, in the form of leadership of any kind. The Peñarroya team fights and tries hard, but it is not enough, and perhaps there is nothing as worrying as that. It was seen against Real Madrid, and the film was repeated against Panathinaikos. A good game, a high degree of competitiveness, but gross errors at decisive moments landed them on the canvas.

It was never easy to win at OAKA but, in the delicate situation that the Blaugrana team is going through, it seemed almost a necessity to do so. He failed to do so, thus registering his fifth defeat in the last six games, four of them in the Euroleague. The slump in which Barça has fallen is beginning to have gigantic proportions and we will have to see if it is not something more than that, a simple slump in the game.

Furthermore, the Blaugrana team’s problems are accumulating. The poor results are being combined with a series of casualties that are leaving the team very affected. The most important was that of Laprovittola, who injured his knee against Baskonia on October 20, and who will not play again this season. But without the Argentine, Barça was able to get some good results before entering this negative loop. Then came Metu, who without playing too many minutes was able to contribute in many areas. Neto, signed urgently to replace Laprovittola, was injured against Real Madrid three minutes after making his debut, enough time to show that he can be a valuable piece for the Blaugrana team. And the last to fall was Darío Brizuela, injured in the disastrous match against Manresa.

The cocktail of defeats mixed with injuries paints a bleak picture right now for a Barça that, in addition, visits Maccabi Tel Aviv today, called to be one of its rivals in the fight to enter the playoffs or, more realistically, in the play-in.

Last summer, with Juan Carlos Navarro at the helm, Barça opted for a change of direction on the bench. The bet on Roger Grimau, coach of the subsidiary until his promotion, did not bear fruit in the first season and in the noble area of ​​the Palau they chose to clip his wings and not give him a second chance, choosing Joan Peñarroya as his replacement. But, so far, the Egarense coach is not managing to improve on his predecessor.

Comparisons are always hateful but in this case they can be even more so. Right now, having passed the halfway point of the first round in the Endesa League, Barça occupies seventh place with five wins and four losses, tied for example with tenth place, UCAM Murcia, the Palau’s next visitor next Sunday. Qualification for the Copa del Rey, taken for granted for teams like Barça, is truly at stake. At this point in the championship a year ago, the Blaugrana were second with a record of 7-2, although they would finish the regular season third, with 23-11.

If we go to the Euroleague, things don’t get better. With the defeat against Panathinaikos, the fourth in a row in the continental competition, Barça (7-6) has fallen to the play-in, already out of the playoff positions. Last year, the Grimau team’s regular phase was notable, always close to the lead, finishing in fourth position, and at this point in the season their balance was 10-3. Of course, the historic defeat in the fifth playoff game against Olympiacos at the Palau left consequences and ended up costing the former captain his job in the long run.

