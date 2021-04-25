There are defeats that send you directly to the psychologist’s couch. One of them is the one harvested by the rojiblancos in the San Mamés fiefdom, because after giving the sensation of sticking their heads a little in the last games, with signs of improvement, against Athletic especially in the first half we could see a team too condescending to the rival. Far from repeating the intentions of previous matchesWith Carrasco upsetting the rival in the opposite half, we saw the Belgian as the winger and Lodi as the center back with disappointment. It was a first half where the confusion in the pressure and the thickness in the elaboration made us feel again the bouts of anxiety of the past. The couch was closer.

Another very different thing were the intentions of the Madrid team in the second half, where Atlético camped in the opposite field, putting rhythm to the ball and balance under pressure, a staging that I missed from the beginning. It is a worrying defeat, especially in the psychological aspect, because the doubts and the lack of conviction of the first time make these days the Cholo has a special session of group therapy for sure.