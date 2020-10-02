WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Imagine you never have to think of Donald Trump again – that was the tenor of a comment in the “Washington Post” in which the columnist Eugene Robinson on the election of the 45th President of the United States of America called. On Friday morning (CEST) the article was still on the online homepage of the renowned daily newspaper. Soon after the coronavirus infection of Donald Trump and First Lady Melania became known, the piece published on Donnerstabend could no longer be found there.

“We can throw President Trump out of the terrain he forcibly usurped in our heads. We can – we must – choose him out of our thoughts,” wrote Robinson. “We can remove this terrible man from our imagination.”

He imagined the readers how much time and energy they could all save on the “outbursts fueled by Trump’s inexhaustible appetite for attention”. “Imagine how the name Trump appears only in the headlines of secondary stories about criminal investigations and civil suits. Now choose and make this dream a reality,” wrote the commentator./blu/DP/eas