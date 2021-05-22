ENRIQUE FLORES

Nothing closer to blindness than a world saturated with image. Our screen-world in a certain way makes it more difficult to close the eyelids, and given the saturation and availability that encourages watch all the time It complicates observing what is being looked at, stopping the image and going deeper into it, addressing the thickness beyond the epidermal. The difficulty of looking without eyelids carries the risk of immunizing ourselves against the images that in another time would have agitated us: that child shivering at the border, those mass deaths.

Because light is reputed to be encouraging, but have you noticed how many of the things that matter tend to be protected from it and need darkness or eyelids? Without them, how can we squint to focus on what matters? How can we rest in sleep or become engrossed in inner thought?

As if by default the gates of technological devices were open all the time, and with them also the eyes, there is not always a transition between the screens. Often times, even those screens come with cameras and, therefore, with the possibility of being seen in what was once our privacy and den, small houses, flats and rooms mostly in the urban context. Some who can move to bigger houses or towns.

Here or there the rooms where we live are, more and more, rooms where a multitude of connected solos also work. The public and private spheres, previously delimited, have been eroding on the internet for some time and the border between them is in a button that activates or deactivates a camera and that is capable of turning, at the stroke of the finger, our bedroom into an auditorium.

In this life-labor scenario that is normalizing, immaterial work is being transformed into a practice of practices undefined that transcend that central activity that sought to discipline and describe us socially. Instead work is spill and it overflows us, becoming a rain of tasks mediated by technology and woven with communication and numbers; scattered activities that are changing, related to visibility and self-promotion. Being ambiguous in their definition and payment, these tasks are, however, clear in having the subject as the protagonist in the digital showcase.

Under public scrutiny on-line you can have a modest life and work, but experience celebrity anxiety. In response, the survival strategies pushed by the environment stimulate imposture and, beyond, where the meat begins, anxiolytics are naturalized.

In a way, it is as if the eyelid is stuck or the switch that turns off the light to sleep, deepen or distance ourselves from technology does not work. There is then something excessive that tires, not only in the appropriation of time, but in the hypervisibility that offers the connected life, while it has normalized work and vital habitat. From her I wonder, where do the shadows reside when the sense of make rest on to be seen and for this it needs be enlightened?

That the subjects (with their names and biographies) are attached to an exposed opinion or work implies that criticism, also exposed, looms relentlessly as a possible cause of damage where reflective time is difficult. That your name illuminated (even if it is only for you) stars in your networks makes you feel that you should not lower your guard, it makes it difficult for you to hide. To the loss of shadow – which is here a clear loss of privacy– it is added that working times are intertwined with public exposure.

Nothing makes a creative worker feel more vulnerable than to expose themselves in their work and do it, as today, in technological windows without schedules or eyelids, where it is common to feel that they are busy all day in the loop of a digitized doing. If they were rich or brave long ago, many would have abandoned the networks or would manage them in other ways, but being visible today is a requirement for them to spread their work and participate in the chain that feeds back the productive circuit. The competition is to achieve more eyes as exchangeable as a new form of value.

In contemporary visibility, the classical spheres that until recently made it possible to differentiate life openly accessible to others as public life, the one we make up with the people we live as private life, and the one that only belongs to each of us as intimate life. There are those who situate the crisis of the contemporary subject in the dissolution of the public and intimate spheres and in their fusion in the public-private sea that we make up in our connected rooms.

I think of the past and diverse cultures that I know and in all of them a common feature has been the protection of the private sphere. Now not only is it not protected, but many people seek to make it visible on the network, as if that was part of their work and socialization expectations, turning their experiences into capital. But I clarify, after that “they seek” I think many “feel obliged to to be” in order to be seen, already be seen to continue working.

For a long time, the digital business model has offered its free use services in exchange for appropriating data and time, encouraging the conversion of the subject into a product. The purpose is for users to spend more time on applications and platforms. Although neither you nor I are expressly interested, it is interesting that we participate in the global control circuit: that by sharing what we do, the wheel turns, we leave traces, and this requires others to speak out, carry the power to leave traces and data to predict ourselves, being active part of the control and productivity modes.

First it is oriented to expose everything, it is silently filed, then the illusion of forgetfulness is generated under the reminder of contingency and excess, and after time it is recovers, being able to judge what was saved indefinitely, when probably the subjects are already others. Here is a cardinal issue for the anxiety that marks our lives (not only work), that when faced with the risk of intimacy in an open world, clearly, it is not the same to direct these forces of exposure from within oneself, by will and own decision, that encouraged from the outside. This is key in the exteriorization of the intimate life. Because there are degrees of transparency and there are blinds, but who is in control? In fact, everything points to the fact that the outsourcing of privacy is an engine made profitable by economic power, driven by the market that finds the raw material in it to manage and predict people from technology.

What a relief then to be able to control the eyelids. What a relief to have the darkness that allows us to stop and wonder at things, regain lost attention, squint and question what we are looking at while keeping our curiosity active. What a relief to stop in the productive view of those who accumulate without integrating or composing what they collect, feeling alone in front of their screen.

The submission of a world without eyelids is possible because the ethical forms of solidarity and citizenship are weakened, but also the own thought that requires subjects with eyelids and an intimate life. Different worlds of life and citizenship are derived from how an era manages, promotes or hinders intimacy for each other. I would say that different degrees and mirages of freedom.

Zafra remedies is a researcher at the Institute of Philosophy of the CSIC and author of Fragile. Letters on Anxiety and Hope in the New Culture (Anagram).