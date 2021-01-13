“There is a tsunami of psychological distress, isolation, discouragement among students. insufficiently taken into account. The authorities have always seemed to be in tow with the situation”, Estimates the former minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem on franceinfo Tuesday 12 January. “The lines that stretched out in front of food aid from the first confinement were made up of students. The government must adopt a major emergency plan ”.

In his book, Goal 2030: a world without extreme poverty, the Managing Director of the NGO One France advocates international aid for the poorest countries in the world, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. “We know how to do it. It is a beautiful dream, a beautiful ambition for our generation to eradicate extreme poverty and it is doable”, She assures.

The most precarious social classes are more markedes by the coronavirus epidemic. In France, Seine-Saint-Denis recorded the highest excess mortality rate last spring. Among the poorest 10% of households, 35% say their financial situation has deteriorated. Around the world, 115 million people have fallen into extreme poverty. Mali has one artificial respirator for every million people.

“The Covid-19 having no borders, it is necessary to help the other side of the world to fight it instead of withdrawing into oneself. In Africa, States do not have the financial means to face health and economic challenges”, explains Najat Vallaud-Belkacem.

“I call for international solidarity. The problems that are allowed to worsen there will have repercussions on us. We have every interest in making this vaccine fair, accessible to all at low cost, to share intellectual property”, she concludes.