Assets management is still mostly in male hands in Spain. As highlighted An article published today by the CNMV (National Securities Market Commission), the presence of women in the Management Administration Councils is limited to 18%; In the remaining 82% of the armchairs they feel men.

That 18% corresponds, in particular, to the SGIIC, that is, to the managing societies of collective investment institutions. This 2024 fact is slightly worse in closed fund managers, the SGEICs, which include venture capital managers; In your case, the percentage of counselors is only 16%. And the share Female collapses to 11% in the case of EAF, financial advisory companies, since the 19% that they had registered in 2022.

“In many of these entities, women often perform roles as secretariats of the Council, which are not vocal, while the positions of presidency and vice presidency are predominantly occupied by men,” says the document, prepared by María José Gómez Yubero and Miguel Palomero Aguilar, of the General Directorate of Strategic Policy and International Affairs of the CNMV. The authors detail that, in the case of fund managers (SGIIC), “87% of presidencies and 88% of vice presidencies are in the hands of men”, which leaves females with 13% and the 12% of these positions, respectively.

As for female positions in management positions, only 19% are occupied by women, according to the CNMV registration data for the SGIIC, "well below the average of the quoted financial entities and other sectors, such as The market infrastructure, "the study stands out.

The text concludes that “the promotion of diversity in decision -making is not only a social issue and promoting the principle of equal opportunities, but a strategic need that must be proportional to the relevance and impact of each entity.” This objective “requires continuous effort and commitment, both from the public and private sector”, since only “through a firm commitment to equality and inclusion will be possible to build a more robust, sustainable financial and business sector and business sector Aligned with the values ​​of a modern society, “emphasizes the article.

These data on gender issues in asset managers and advisory firms are substantially worse than those of quoted financial entities, where in 2023 the percentage of councilors touched 39%, according to this same document.