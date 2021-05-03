A world for Julius, the feature film inspired by the representative novel by Alfredo Bryce Echenique, shares new information about his proposal. In 2019, the production presented its first images.

Actresses of great trajectory, among which stand out Fiorella de Ferrari and Mayella Lloclla, will accompany the young actors Rodrigo Barba and Augusto Linares, who will play Julius at different stages of his life, in this film.

Sneak peek of A World for Julius

“The whole novel does not fit into an hour and forty of film. I have focused on Julius’ conflicts and the whole film will be told from his point of view. We have stayed with what affects you, what you see and what you feel. In the plot will be his family, the employees of the house, friends from school and the themes that the book gives us: inequality, discrimination, racism and machismo ”, Said Rossana Díaz Costa, director of the project, in 2019 in an interview for La República.

What is Un mundo para Julius about?

Alfredo Bryce Echenique’s novel, published in 1970, takes us to meet Julius, a lonely boy, very curious and intuitive, belonging to a wealthy family in Lima. The plot centers on his childhood, which takes place at his house on Salaverry Avenue, at his Inmaculado Corazón schools and then at Markham College, as well as his long vacations at the Country Club in Lima. His early teenage years and his relationship with the staff who work at home, which give him another vision of life, are a fundamental part of Peruvian history.

The first images of the cast are revealed.

It was estimated that the film would be presented in 2020, but the sanitary restrictions imposed by the spread of the coronavirus moved its possible release to this year.