The production of A World for Julius shared three frames of the film that belong to the final version that is about to finish and that shows the color correction with which the film will be seen on the big screen.

“The color correction work is one of the most important in the post-production process and that is why we wanted images to be disseminated that correspond to what will actually be seen on the screen,” the Facebook post reads.

In addition, it is announced that the filming will have two versions: “one for television, which is already ready and will be released on Spanish television at the end of this year, and another for cinema, a little longer, which is almost ready and that It will be the one that will be released in Peru when the pandemic allows it. You have to be patient, you will soon be able to see the movie! ”They add.

A world for Julius is the second film directed by the Peruvian Rossana Diaz Costa and which is currently in the post-production stage.

Iconic story

Set in the 1950s, the story of Un mundo para Julius is based on the magnificent novel by the Peruvian writer Alfredo Bryce Echenique published in 1970 , which is considered one of the most important literary works of Latin American literature.

Un mundo para Julius addresses unresolved social problems in Peru and therefore is timeless despite the passage of time.

In the shared images, part of the main cast can be seen, including the actress Mayella Lloclla, who plays the character of Vilma, the housekeeper who takes care of little Julius. Also to Fiorella de Ferrari in the role of Susan, Julius’s mother and the children who will play the protagonist in the various stages of his life: Rodrigo Barba and Augusto Linares.

