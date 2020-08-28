The eighth edition of the march to close the slaughterhouses organized by the association L214, on June 8, 2019 in Paris. (VINCENT ISORE / MAXPPP)

Speciesism consists of imagining that Man is superior to animals. This day dedicated to the end of speciesism therefore wants to take into account the interests of the latter. Each year, 65 billion animals are killed to end up on our plates. That’s 2,000 animals killed per second if we are to believe figures from the FAO, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

It is estimated that 5% of the world’s population is vegetarian, or less than 400 million people. In France, the number of vegetarians would be 2%. Nevertheless, all the indicators show that the trend is upward: economically, the vegetarian market would have increased by 24%.

The subject is more and more interesting, since the search for terms related to vegetarianism, such as vegan or antispeciesism, has increased fivefold in ten years according to Google statistics.

Research brings together many terms that have flourished in recent years to designate diets. A person who does not eat meat is a vegetarian. Anyone who does not eat any animal product is vegan. A vegan on the other hand does not consume any animal products at all. This means no leather shoes for example. Finally, a person who eats animals in a reasoned way is flexitarian.

Peter Singer has become the banner of those who are against speciesism. Australian, he explains that he was never interested in the subject until the age of 24. He then became a philosopher and professor in the United States and Australia and advocates antispeciesism around the world through his book Animal liberation published in 1975.

This book is considered the founding bible of movements that fight for animal rights. The theory developed is that all sentient beings should be considered morally equal. The philosopher, on the other hand, does not demand equality of treatment, but equality of consideration. Starting with the right for animals to live free from suffering and exploitation.

The defense of the animal cause is not new. The SPA was born in 1845, and the 30 Million Friends Foundation is already known to everyone since its creation in 1995. But since then, other associations have been born. They are more radical, like the PETA movement, For ethics in the treatment of animals, or the very media association L214, to which we owe the shocking videos on the animal condition.