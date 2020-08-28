In the European Parliament, MEPs show their disagreement with the resumption of French nuclear tests decided by Jacques Chirac in July 1995. (ERIC CABANIS / AFP)

Nuclear tests have been carried out around the world since 1945. More than 2,000 have been carried out to date.

The debate seemed to have been buried. That was without counting Donald Trump and his administration. The American president indeed announced a few weeks ago seriously considering a resumption of these tests.

This would be the first since the last explosion in 1992. During the Cold War, the Americans counted 1,030 nuclear tests, more than all the other nuclear powers combined.

While the United States signed the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty in 1996, it never ratified the text. The Americans justify themselves by pointing the finger at the Russians, who have carried out experiments on nuclear weapons, and the Chinese, who could do the same.

France has not finished with its nuclear tests either. The last were made in the Pacific by Jacques Chirac in 1995. At the time, they had caused a worldwide wave of indignation. Even today, the consequences of these 193 tests are felt on the environment and the health of Polynesians.

The subject nevertheless remains topical, especially in Algeria. On July 13, 1960, Algeria was still French. In Reggane, in the Algerian desert, the French army launched Operation Blue Gerboise, the name of its first nuclear test.

A 70 kiloton plutonium bomb, three to four times that of Hiroshima, whose radioactive fallout spread across West Africa. The file continues to poison relations between France and Algeria.

In November 2019, in Japan, Pope Francis said: “The use of atomic energy for military purposes is today more than ever a crime, not only against Man and his dignity, but also against any possibility of the future in our common home.”