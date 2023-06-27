The European football transfer market has just started and many of the best transfers have not yet been finalized so there are many conversations that are taking place. A huge number of players will change teams and many of them because they want to find a new challenge in their respective careers.
In this scenario is Marcos Acuna since in Sevilla, his current club, he has been since the 2020/21 season since he arrived from Sporting de Portugal in exchange for just over €11 million. Now, the left-back who emerged from Ferro Carril Oeste in Argentina wants to have a new experience in his career and Serie A in Italy appears as one of the main possibilities. The two interested in taking over the services of the 31-year-old player are the Juventus and Turin the latter being the closest to staying with his token since he is offering a figure close to about €7 million.
With only one year left on his contract with the Andalusian club, a departure is a real possibility for the player who was part of the list of 26 Argentine players who won the World Cup in Qatar 2022. There have also been rumors in the past about an alleged interest on the part of Atlético de Madrid of the Argentine Diego Simeone and the Wolves of the Premier League who are being led by Julen Lopetegui who had the “Egg” under his orders during his time at Sevilla between the years 2019-2022.
Acuña’s future will have news in the coming days but what is certain is that, if he leaves the Spanish club, he will go to a team that allows him to add important minutes and have a rhythm for a possible call-up for the Cup América 2024 that will be held after the closing of the 2023/24 season.
