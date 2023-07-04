The Argentine National Team was left with the world champion title in Qatar 2022 and that greatly benefited the players who managed to revalue themselves a lot, which ended up causing their respective market values to increase. Despite this, not all have managed to establish themselves in their clubs as starters and some are looking for a way out for the start of the 2023/24 season with the aim of having more continuity. In this group is Gonzalo Montiel.
Since he arrived for €11 million from River Plate for the 2021/22 season, the full-back was never able to establish himself as the starter in the Andalusian team due to irregularities in his performance but also due to various injuries that prevented him from taking the lead. desired continuity. In the 2022/23 season, Montiel barely played 43 games in which he was able to score 1 goal and distribute 3 assists, but many of these games were not of great importance or he could not add important minutes.
Now, in search of continuity, he is interested in a change of scenery and looking for a new challenge in his career. Facing the start of the 2023/24 season, Lyon, from Ligue 1 and one of the biggest teams in French football, was interested in his services to reinforce the defense of the team that could not qualify for the European competitions in the face of to the next campaign. It should be mentioned that Nicolás Tagliafico, one of the left-backs of the Argentine National Team where he is Montiel’s teammate, is also part of the French team’s squad and one of the squad leaders.
Should the two clubs reach an agreement for the transfer, it should be around €10 million and would allow Montiel to sign a long-term contract.
