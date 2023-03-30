An alleged complaint aggravated sexual abuse was presented before the Argentine Justice against the footballer Gonzalo Montieldefender of the Spanish Sevilla and world champion with the Albiceleste, according to the victim’s lawyer.

(It may interest you: Lionel Messi, without limits: see his 100th goal with the Argentine National Team)

The complaint

Gonzalo Montiel, former River player.

The events occurred on January 1, 2019, during a birthday celebration for Montiel, and consisted of “sexual abuse with aggravated carnal access by a group of people” in the player’s house, according to attorney Raquel Hermida in an interview with Radius 10.

(Read also: Luis Díaz returns: he finally reappears in Liverpool group training, video)

The original complaint in the Justice of the municipality of La Matanza, where the abuse would have occurred, is being expanded these days because the victim, according to the lawyer, He received threats from the player’s environment, including Montiel’s mother, when he went to ratify the complaint of abuse.



As Hermida explained, the victim had maintained “a small, short relationship” with Montiel, who invited her to meet his family and insisted that she attend the party at La Matanza. The victim is a model and she does not drink alcohol, but after trying two drinks she “was completely unconscious,” said the lawyer.

Montiel with the goalkeeper Armani. See also The emotional messages of the players from France and Argentina before the final

Then the woman “threw it at the door of Montiel’s house” and “she doesn’t know how many people were involved in the abuse,” added the lawyer, and “she still doesn’t know how she got to her house.”

A world champion

The 26-year-old player was a member of the Argentine River Plate between 2016 and 2021, years in which he won a Copa Libertadores -against Boca Juniors in 2018- and two South American Cup Winners’ Cups, as well as one League, three Cups and two Super Cups.



As an international, he was involved in the three titles won by the ‘Scaloneta’: the Copa América 2021, the Finalissima 2022 and the Qatar World Cup 2022in whose final he scored the last penalty of the shootout against France, which meant the victory for Argentina.

Unbelievable that 3 months have already passed since this day. It still gives me goosebumps. We are all Montiel 🇦🇷🏆 pic.twitter.com/CqGhSYH65G — Maxy Vecchia 🇦🇷⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@MaxyVecchia14) March 18, 2023

EFE

More sports news