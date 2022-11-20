The Supervision Department of Higher Education Institutions at the Ministry of Education held a specialized virtual workshop to introduce the developed supervisory framework for vocational education and training institutions, targeting more than 26 directors and coordinators of those institutions.

The workshop included familiarizing the attendees with the procedures followed in carrying out visits, preparing control reports and corrective plans and their follow-up mechanism, and answering the attendees’ comments and inquiries.

Sheikha Kholoud Saqr Al Qasimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Supervision Sector at the Ministry, affirmed the Ministry’s endeavor to find a standard reference for the oversight of vocational education and training institutions, which ensures the close follow-up of the extent to which these institutions comply with the laws, decisions and policies regulating their work, in line with the best practices in this field, and work To provide accurate and objective monitoring of the reality of the performance of these institutions to decision makers in the country.