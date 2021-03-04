Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Within the framework of the Deanship of Student Affairs ‘programs aimed at developing students’ abilities to enhance their motivation to learn and succeed in life, Al Qasimia University organized a training workshop entitled “Change your life”, which dealt with successful methods and methods in building personality and assessing self-worth and developing it.

The workshop, which was organized yesterday, through the visual communication platform, aimed at developing students’ skills and abilities to acquire the skills necessary to achieve goals and succeed in life’s journey to build, discover and develop oneself.

The training workshop presented by the trainer, consultant Ali Abdullah Al Yammahi, who specializes in human resource planning, was held on the Zoom platform. You may experience him from time to time.

During the workshop, the trainer addressed a number of axes that focused on the mechanisms of building students’ capabilities and refining their skills to cope with university life and gaining experiences available on the university campus, in addition to community experiences through setting goals and working to gradually reach them.

He emphasized a number of values ​​and principles that the student should possess, along with his convictions of ideas, which affect his life, and which increase the level of achieving his goals and aspirations in his personal life to reach his goals.

The trainer highlighted the focus on positive energy and enhancing self-confidence, which is positively reflected in overcoming the types of learned fear that I number.