The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Central Operations Sector of Abu Dhabi Police has taken a number of preventive measures during the formation of fog, as part of its traffic safety plan, which included intensifying road control and stopping the movement of trucks, heavy vehicles and buses on the emirate’s roads until visibility is clear.

The directorate organized an introductory and educational workshop to raise awareness of traffic on the safety of transporting workers during fog and weather fluctuations, in the presence of key partners and officials of bus and truck movement in companies and institutions of the private sector, stressing the need to adhere to ensuring safety for workers while transporting them by buses, especially in times of fog and ensuring safe driving, according The legal speeds announced by the concerned authorities in such circumstances.

The Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, Brigadier Salim bin Barak Al Dhaheri, stressed the importance of raising awareness about safe driving and limiting errors that drivers make during fog, which may lead to “individual and sequential” traffic accidents between vehicles that result in deaths and severe injuries.

He explained that the preventive measures during the fog include publishing warning messages through the national early warning system, traffic instructions on the smart towers with caution and caution, the traffic situation on the roads, and warning drivers, especially in the event of incidents that obstruct traffic by activating alerts on the Abu Dhabi Police smart app.

The measures also include preventing buses and buses for transporting workers from traveling during fog on all roads of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as part of the strategic priority to make roads safer and safer during fog.

He called on truck drivers, heavy vehicles and buses not to leave the headquarters during the fog and to stop at the nearest safe position in the event that the bus is running on the road during fog.

He stressed the need for workers transport companies to adhere to the preventive measures to prevent the movement of buses and to apply Article 10 of the amending executive regulations of the Traffic and Traffic Law No. 178 Traffic or the entry of heavy vehicles on roads and prohibited places with a fine of 1000 dirhams and four traffic points.





