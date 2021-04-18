Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department organized an educational workshop for people of determination, in which a number of employees of Dubai government departments of people of determination from various government agencies and institutions in the emirate of Dubai, with the aim of introducing them to their rights in the work environment. The workshop included several axes related to human resources systems, such as recruitment, training, development, and an easy work environment for this category. With the aim of making them aware of their rights, in addition to identifying their needs in the work environment.

Aisha Al Mahyas, Director of the National Capacity Building Department in the Dubai Government’s Human Resources Department, affirmed that the department attaches great importance to people of determination, and is keen to integrate them into work in Dubai government departments, and to provide them with a full opportunity. She said: The department is working on developing strategies, plans, and the necessary legislation to enable people of determination to work in various government agencies in Dubai according to their conditions and capabilities, and according to the needs of each government agency. She added that the Dubai Government Human Resources Department has consistently organized workshops and face-to-face meetings with people of determination from government agencies’ employees in Dubai to learn about their needs and aspirations. With the aim of providing them with the appropriate legislation so that they can perform their job duties in a healthy environment.