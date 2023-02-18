Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency. The stained glass windows of the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, in France, come back to life after the fire that destroyed them in April 2019. French President Emmanuel Macron launched the restoration of these crystal jewels, thinking of a period of five years. Now, part of the reconstruction is almost finished. In a workshop in Marseille, in the south of the country, the colors of the cathedral are recovering their luminosity. Atelier Vitraux Imbert specializes in this type of work. The artisans involved in the commission ensure that it is a source of pride and a wonderful experience. The reopening of Notre Dame is expected in 2024.-Writing-









