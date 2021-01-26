Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Representatives from the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Justice, the UAE Central Bank and the Federal Customs Authority participated in a virtual workshop with judicial and law enforcement authorities from the European Commission, and various European Union member states.

The workshop focused on enhancing concrete and effective cooperation under the title: “Impact”, the European Interdisciplinary Platform for Combating Criminal Threats Project, where the “Impact” platform provides a platform for members of the European Union, EU institutions and agencies. And other countries, including the UAE, to promote dialogue and joint action.