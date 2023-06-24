The Social Court number 6 of Santa Cruz de Tenerife has ordered the reinstatement of a worker in her job after being fired by her company when she was 27 weeks pregnant. The sentence, which can be appealed, has been released from UGT Canarias.

The victim, who worked as a cook for the concessionaire of the cafeteria of the Hospital Universitario Ntra. Sra. de Candelaria, has returned to resume her work activity after this favorable court ruling.

As detailed by the union, on February 9, 2022, the company informed the worker that the ERTE for cause majeure derived from the pandemic had been accepted, and the aforementioned was directly affected. The plaintiff had already taken leave due to temporary disability prior to this communication, on January 11, 2022, in addition to later having a medical report stating that she was 27 weeks and one day pregnant.

violated your rights



Although the company claimed changes in production and the need to reorganize tasks, article 55 of the Workers’ Statute establishes the cases in which the dismissal is to be considered void by operation of law, thus in paragraph a) it is stated : “That of workers during the period of suspension of the work contract due to maternity, risk during pregnancy, risk during breastfeeding, diseases caused by pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding, adoption or foster care or paternity…”.

In its section b) it also provides that “that of pregnant workers, from the date of onset of pregnancy until the beginning of the suspension referred to in section a…”. For all these reasons, the Tenerife court considers that the company violated the labor rights of its employee.

UGT Canarias has indicated that the affected woman has returned to her job this week and reminds companies, in this particular case, that maternity is a personal choice and that the Spanish Constitution ensures that it is not a discriminatory cause. From this union they warn that they will be vigilant so that circumstances like these do not occur again.