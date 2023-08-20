Sunday, August 20, 2023, 11:28



A 45-year-old worker was seriously injured when he hit his head, in circumstances that are still unknown, in the Alhama de Murcia industrial park. A colleague found him lying on the ground, unconscious and bleeding profusely, at 6:52 a.m. this Sunday morning, and called the Emergency Coordination Center to request help.

Members of the Civil Guard and a mobile emergency unit went to the scene of the event. After stabilizing the wounded man, the health workers transferred him to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) intubated.