The National Aviation Safety Agency, the federal agency responsible for investigating air transport accidents, said that the engine “swallowed” the worker, noting that the accident occurred on Friday night at around 22:25 local time.

It added in a statement that the Delta plane “landed at San Antonio International Airport from Los Angeles (California) and was traveling on the runway to reach the landing gate, with only one engine running.”

The authority stated that it had opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident.

The victim worked for Unify Aviation, according to local media.

Uniify Aviation provides assistance services to many airlines, including Delta.

Delta Airlines said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened” by the worker’s death, stressing that it was cooperating with the authorities, who are investigating the accident.