Monday, November 27, 2023, 11:26



A 41-year-old worker was injured this Monday morning on Aldebarán Street in the La Estrella industrial estate in Molina de Segura. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 9:00 a.m. alerting that the man had caught his leg in a lifting machine.

An ambulance from the Primary Care Emergency Service and a transfer ambulance from the Emergency and Emergency Management 061 went to the scene. The health personnel treated the injured man and transferred him to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia. The accident was reported to the Occupational Health and Safety Institute of the Region of Murcia.