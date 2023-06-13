Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 2:20 p.m.



On Tuesday, the emergency health services treated a 43-year-old worker who was crushed by a machine at a company in the Cabecicos Blancos de Librilla industrial estate. At 1:00 p.m., 112 received several calls from witnesses who reported the event and indicated that the man was injured, but was not trapped under the machine.

A Civil Guard patrol and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) with toilets from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 were mobilized to the place. After being stabilized, the injured person was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia. The incident was reported to the Institute for Occupational Safety and Health of the Region of Murcia.