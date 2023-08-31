A worker in a supermarket in the Karama area in Dubai took advantage of the store owner’s travel, so he took a copy of the key to his apartment, which is located in the same building, and infiltrated it, and stole his passport and gold jewelry, then left the stolen goods with his roommate, after he told him that it was obtained from theft, and left Country.

The two accused, the thief and his roommate, the first in absentia and the second in presence, were referred to the Public Prosecution, which in turn referred them to the Criminal Court, which ruled that they be convicted and imprisoned for three months, in addition to deportation from the state.

According to the facts of the case, the accused works as an employee in a supermarket owned by the victim in the Al-Karamah area, and instead of safeguarding the trust, he took advantage of the latter’s travel outside the country, and decided to steal his apartment.

The accused was aware of the existence of the store owner’s apartment key in one of the drawers of the accountant’s office, so he stole the key, infiltrated it, and stole the contents of the safe that the victim kept in his apartment, so he took his passport, in addition to five golden bracelets, a necklace and three chains, valued at 80,000 dirhams. Then he went to his residence, hid the stolen items in a bag belonging to his roommate, called him and informed him that he left the bracelets in the bag, and that they were obtained from a theft crime, and left the country.

When the victim’s son discovered the crime, he informed the police, who arrested the second suspect and seized jewelry from his possession.

The victim’s son mentioned in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he took over the management of the supermarket after his father traveled abroad, and later noticed the disappearance of the accused, and that he did not come to work at the specified times, so he asked his colleagues about him, and they told him that they did not know anything about him, which prompted him to contact the accused’s father, and learned From him, he left the country on vacation to their country, which surprised him because his father kept the passports of his workers, so he went to the apartment quickly to discover that the contents of the safe had been stolen.

The criminal investigation teams were able to apprehend the second accused (the thief’s roommate), who pleaded guilty in the Public Prosecution investigations to the charge of possession and concealment of items obtained from a crime.

