112: in the suburbs, a pre-trial detention center worker was detained for killing a girl with a knife

In the Moscow region, a pre-trial detention center employee was detained for killing a girl with a knife, informs Telegram channel 112.

According to him, an employee of the detention center, who has the rank of ensign, stabbed a friend by stabbing her in the neck with a knife. The conflict took place in the village of Podolino near the city of Khimki.

The exact cause of the conflict is still unknown, but presumably it was jealousy.

In November, a criminal case was opened in the Moscow region against an employee of the Serpukhov detention center, where a cell of the AUE movement that had been operating for more than a year was revealed. (recognized as extremist and banned in Russia).